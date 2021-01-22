PHOTOS/VIDEO: Miller Lite semi-truck crashes into NC home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A Miller Lite tractor-trailer crashed into a home in the Plaza-Shamrock neighborhood on Thursday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The accident occurred at 1:26 p.m. at a home located on Admiral Avenue.

Initial reports from Medic indicated that one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, however, CMPD said no one was hurt in the crash.

“I was nervous,” said neighbor Angelia Bates, “But they were OK.”

It’s not clear what caused the wreck.

Tire markings from the scene show the truck appeared to jump the curb off of Sugar Creek Road and drove into the home off of Admiral Avenue.

The home suffered significant damage and it took a whole team of workers and two tow trucks more than an hour to get the beer big-rig off the street.

“I’m just glad nobody got hurt,” said Bates.

A sign has been placed on the front door of the home, declaring the residence “unsafe” to enter.

No word if any charges will be filed against the driver.