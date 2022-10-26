TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Beachgoers got a treat this weekend in North Carolina, as their stroll on the beach might have been disrupted by dachshunds!

On Saturday, NCWeens held their second annual “beach takeover” where over thirty dachshunds from across North Carolina came together for races, fun and to cause chaos at a wiener dog party for the ages!

There were five different race heats based on the dog’s ages, but then a grand finale race, where each winner competed for the overall prize.

This year, the grand champion was Koko, who hails from Greensboro! Two pups, Otis and Dewey, from Kernersville also took first place in their heats. Otis got third place in the grand finale race, too!

Winners of the individual heats got treats and Halloween toys and an appropriately dachshund sized trophy. Winners of the big race got harness sets and other prizes that were generously donated by Haute Dawg Shop in Kernersville and Sassy Woof.

All together, the pups had a raucous good time playing in the sand for the afternoon.