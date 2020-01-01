Pickpockets hit fans at season-ending Panthers game; 5 people target 1 victim

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – CMPD is investigating two reported pickpocket incidents at Bank of America Stadium during the Panthers final home game.

One of the victims who spoke to WBTV says his wallet was taken during a staged situation involving at least five people.

“All of a sudden I was backed up against someone behind me and when they did that I guess that gave them the opportunity to reach into the back pocket of my pants and take out my billfold,” Robert Cowan said.

Cowan said he believes he was targeted after he paid for concessions with a $50 bill at the stadium.

He says he immediately realized his wallet was taken but the person in front of him worked to distract him.

“He pulled out his billfold and wanted to show me his — like I cared what he had in his billfold — but it was just a distraction,” Cowan said.

Cowan said he immediately canceled his credit cards so the pickpocket team only walked away with what little cash he had left in his wallet.

CMPD says they’re investigating both pickpocket cases but don’t have any updates at this time.

