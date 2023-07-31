CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Piedmont Natural Gas customers will start seeing lower rates after the North Carolina Utilities Commission approved the reduction to residential customer billing charges.

According to a news release from Duke Energy, the parent company of Piedmont Natural Gas, the rates will go into effect starting with customers’ August 2023 bills.

“Compared to the rates in effect in August 2022, the benefit of this decrease, in addition to reduced rates related to the benchmark cost of natural gas Piedmont made in February, March and May, is a savings of approximately 17%, which translates to an annual savings of approximately $176, or $14.64 per month, for the average residential customer,” the release stated.

The decrease is due to lower projected demand costs, according to the company.

“Hot summer temperatures are on everyone’s mind at the moment, but as we start to move into the fall and winter and temperatures begin to dip, this rate reduction will be an incredible help to our customers as natural gas use for heating increases,” Sasha Weintraub, senior vice president and president of Piedmont Natural Gas, said in the statement. “Piedmont is pleased to be able to provide some relief for our customers by proactively lowering our rates prior to the cooler months.”