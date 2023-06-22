RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Abortion pills accounted for nearly two-thirds of all terminated pregnancies in 2021 in North Carolina, according to new data from the most recent calendar year available.

With tighter restrictions set to take effect in the state in the coming days, the numbers CBS 17 obtained this week from the state Department of Health and Human Services paint an even clearer picture of how abortion demographics and methods across North Carolina have shifted over the past decade.

Of the nearly 27,000 abortions performed in North Carolina that year, 66 percent of them — or, nearly 18,000 — were medication abortions, continuing a sharp two-year rise in that method’s share of all procedures.

The two-drug regimen of mifepristone and misoprostol, taken days apart, accounted for 46 percent of abortions in 2019.

It climbed to 59 percent in 2020 — the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, when access to in-person health care was more limited. That’s higher than the national rate that year of 53 percent, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

“That’s been part of a gradual trend increase (and) I think that the COVID pandemic did accelerate that reliance on medication abortion,” said Dr. Jonas Swartz, an obstetrician and gynecologist with Duke Health and an assistant professor at the Duke University School of Medicine.

The data show 31 percent of North Carolina abortions in 2021 were surgeries, the lowest rate in the 10 years of available data. The rates for those two most commonly used methods have flipped over the past decade, with surgeries accounting for more than 70 percent in 2012 while only about a quarter that year were done with medications.

“I think that the reason that people might choose it is that they prefer something that feels more private and less invasive,” Swartz said.

The law that takes effect July 1 bars most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy, after the Republican-controlled General Assembly last month overrode a veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

According to those numbers, the overwhelming majority of abortions in 2021 — just under 90 percent — were performed at 12 weeks of gestation or earlier, the highest of any year covered in the decade of data provided by NCDHHS.

Swartz attributes that to improved access to early care and women having a better understanding of their bodies, perhaps because of the proliferation of online resources.

“The flip side of that, however, is that it means that 10 percent of people who were seeking abortion care are now going to be left out by this new law,” he said. “So that rollback of rights to 12 from 20 weeks, well, that means the 10 percent of people are maybe going to have to leave the state to get care or won’t be able to get care at all, and I think that has to be worrisome for all of us.”

More than 70 percent of abortions that year were done at 8 weeks or earlier. That rate had been in the low-to-mid 60s for much of the previous decade before climbing to 69 percent in 2020.

Demographic data trends also show the profile of women who had abortions that year held relatively constant during that decade:

— 49 percent were Black.

— 57 percent were in their 20s.

— Nearly 80 percent were unmarried.

— 59 percent had 13 or more years of education.

— 56 percent had never had an abortion before.

Swartz pointed out two more significant statistics.

First, the rate of abortions among girls 14 and younger was cut in half. During the decade covered by the data, they accounted for 0.4 percent of the abortions in 2012 but 0.2 percent in 2021.

And another key number: 63 percent of women who had an abortion already had at least one child.

“And so it’s really important because one of the myths that’s out there about abortion is that it’s an irresponsible choice,” Swartz said. “The patients I care for, and the majority of people in North Carolina, are making decisions to devote their resources, to devote their time, to the children they already have.

“They are parents and making that decision,” he added. “And so I think there needs to be a restructuring of that narrative, obviously, about the people who seek abortion care.”