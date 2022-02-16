Pilot dies after crash involving plane, tractor-trailer on I-85 in Davidson County

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pilot died and emergency crews are on scene after a plane crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate-85 on Wednesday afternoon, officials told sister-station WGHP.

Troopers said the plane is fully-engulfed in flames after crashing into a tractor-trailer.

The southbound lanes were closed between exit 91 and exit 88 near Linwood at 5:21 p.m. and are expected to reopen around 9:20 p.m., according to the NC Department of Transportation.

The driver of the tractor-trailer is out of the vehicle.

Crash involving plane, tractor-trailer shuts down southbound lanes of I-85 in Davidson County
Crash involving plane, tractor-trailer shuts down southbound lanes of I-85 in Davidson County

A WGHP crew is on the way to the scene now.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories