LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A pilot died after crashing into an abandoned house site in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officials responded to an airplane crash near Adrian Lane around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

The pilot, Randy Mysliviec, was flying a single-engine plane and attempting to land at Lake Norman Airport when he struck several trees and crashed.

Mysliviec was transported to a local hospital by Iredell County EMS where he died of his injuries, officials said.

Neighbors say the spot where the plane crashed was recently cleared by demolishing a trailer in anticipation of building a new home.

The State Highway Patrol secured the scene and the FAA is investigating the incident.