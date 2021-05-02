Pilot dies after NC crop-dusting helicopter gets entangled in power lines

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pilot was killed after a crop-dusting helicopter became entangled in power lines Sunday, according to authorities.

Officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls around 1:30 p.m. regarding the accident near 4000 Belk Mill Road, which is south of Wingate University.

An initial investigation revealed that the helicopter was crop-dusting fields when the helicopter became entangled in power lines.

The pilot was the sole individual onboard. Wingate is located about 30 miles southeast of Charlotte.

Sunday’s deadly crash is the second deadly helicopter incident in less than a week.

One person was killed and two others were injured Wednesday afternoon when a Duke Energy helicopter crashed in a wooded area near homes in Eden in Rockingham County.

This remains an active investigation.