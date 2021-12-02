Pilot Mountain fire now 90% contained on 6th day of burning

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials with the North Carolina Forest Service say the wildfire burning at Pilot Mountain State Park is now 90 percent contained.

Officials say the fire started at the Grindstone Trail on Saturday and has since burned more than 1,000 acres.

A statewide burn ban was placed into effect on Monday at 5 p.m.

“It is fall wildfire season in North Carolina, and we are seeing wildfire activity increase due to dry conditions,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “With these ongoing conditions, a statewide burn ban is necessary to reduce the risk of fires starting and spreading quickly. Our top priority is always to protect lives, property and forestland across the state,” said North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.

“I’m from the Piedmont, and, of course, Pilot Mountain is such an iconic sight from all over the Piedmont,” said Troxler. “When you see the images of PIlot Mountain on fire, it’s very upsetting to a lot of people. But the good news is the North Carolina Forest Service is always prepared for instances like this.”

With low humidity and gusty winds, officials said the fire is within the existing containment lines and resources are adequate. Warmer temperatures remain a concern for firefighters.

Officials say the fire was caused by a campfire in an undesignated area. No information has been released at this time on the party responsible for the campfire.

Pilot Mountain State Park remains closed with no estimated time to reopen.