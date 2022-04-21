PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A Pilot Mountain man was charged with second-degree murder after a man died from an overdose, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On May 2 the SCSO received a call about an unattended death.

When deputies arrived on the scene at Snody Road in Mount Airy, North Carolina, they found 29-year-old Adam Casey Marshall dead from an apparent overdose.

After an 11-month investigation, detectives indicted and charged Justin Neil Sydenstricker, 33, of Pilot Mountain, with one count of second-degree murder.

During the investigation, detectives identified Sydenstricker as the person who supplied the narcotics to Marshall that contributed to his death.

Sydenstricker was served the indictment as he was already being held in Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center for a murder charge out of Winston-Salem.

FCSO did not release the first case’s details with WGHP at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.