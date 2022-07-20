RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–As more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles and cars become more fuel efficient, revenue from North Carolina’s 38.5 cent gas tax could become less reliable. The tax funds road construction and repairs.

North Carolina is partnered with The Eastern Transportation Coalition, the group is studying a mileage based user fee as a gas tax alternative. That means drivers pay by how many miles they drive not how much gas they buy.

Patricia Hendren is the group’s Executive Director.

“What could that future way we fund transportation look like,” she said. “To be determined, that’s why we want people’s input.”

The coalition is looking for volunteers in North Carolina for a pilot program testing the mileage fee, don’t worry you won’t actually have to pay it. Participants can request an electronic mileage tracker or record the mileage manually. The program currently has about 350 participants and is looking for about 100 more by the end of July. You can click here to learn more about the program and sign up.

Should each car pay the same fee per mile? That’s something the study’s looking at.

“That’s what happening today, that a newer car can go farther on less fuel,” Hendren said. “So we have differences today. Should we keep those differences in the future, we don’t know, and that’s again what we want people to tell us that it should vary how much you pay per mile based on the type of vehicle, or should every vehicle pay the same per mile, so that’s the exact questions we want to get input on.”

According to the coalition’s estimation calculator, a 2018 Chevy Equinox owner driving 1,000 miles a month would pay almost $2 more a month under the user fee with no state gas tax, an electric car driver would pay nearly $16 more a month.

Denee Gurna loves her new electric vehicle. She purchased it at the end of June to save money with high prices at the pump. While she doesn’t want to see a mileage fee, she said she would still be saving money in the longrun by not having to get gas.

“I probably won’t like that because it’s an extra charge, but I mean anything beats paying $115 every 3 days,” Gurna said.

Carolyn Lambert said she’d participate in the pilot, she’d prefer a fuel tax over the mielage fee due to how much she drives for work.

“Today I’ve been to Fayetteville, and Dunn, and Benson and back to Dunn and now I’m headed to North Raleigh, then I’ll go back to Benson; so for me, I’d rather keep this than pay for the miles,” Lambert said.

The state’s already finding new ways to fund transportation. As part of the new budget, a growing portion of sales tax revenue towards transportation over the next three years.