NC 9-year-old killed after being struck by a vehicle near hotel, police say

PINEVILLE/SOUTH CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Pineville Police said a 9-year-old child was killed after being struck by a vehicle near a hotel Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident at a Suburban Lodge in South Charlotte.

Police said the driver involved in the accident remained on the scene and was cooperative.

A group of people had gathered in the parking lot after the incident. Crime scene tape was also up across part of the parking area.

This is a developing story and CBS 17 will monitor FOX 46 for more information.