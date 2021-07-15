Pineville woman, Greensboro teen are the most recent COVID-19 lottery winners

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman from Pineville and a girl from Greensboro are the most recent winners of North Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery, the state announced Thursday afternoon.

Natalie Everett of Pineville took home the $1 million and Jessica Klima of Greensboro accepted the college scholarship and said she will look to put it toward a physical therapy degree.

“I plan to go to college and become a physical therapist, so I can help people the way I’ve seen them help others,” Klima said.

The drawing took place at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh more than one week following the name draw.

Winners will now be announced every other week to make sure the person can be verified as having at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a release from The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said.

Each cash winner will take home $707,000 after taxes and minors’ scholarships are worth $125,000.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention also recently said it is OK for children as young as 12 to begin getting vaccinated. The lottery supports the decision and offering the scholarship prize for children ages 12-17.

Furthermore, anyone 18 and older is eligible for the $1 million.

Drawings are held every other week from until Aug. 4. The next drawing will occur on July 21 and the winner will be announced the following week.