‘Pink Lady Bandit’ who robbed 2 NC banks ordered to pay back money

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- A woman who robbed a Pitt County bank was sentenced to three and half years in prison. A judge ordered she also pay back the money she stole.

“Pink Lady Bandit” (FBI)

Circe Nena Baez, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to robbing a back in Ayden in 2019. Dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit,” Baez was charged with two counts of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents and other information presented in court, accused Baez of walking into Southern Bank on July 24, 2019. She handed a note to the bank teller demanding money. In that note, Baez lied and said her children were being held hostage. The bank teller gave Baez $2,494.

Baez then met with her co-conspirator and getaway car driver, Alexis Morales.

Baez and Morales went on to commit three more similar robberies in three states that month. Prosecutors say the two robbed banks in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and the BB&T bank in Hamlet, North Carolina. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and local police departments tracked Baez and Morales to the Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites where they were placed under arrest.

Morales is awaiting sentencing after a guilty plea. He faced the same charges as Baez

The FBI, Ayden Police Department, Hamlet Police Department, Delaware State Police, Carlisle Borough Police and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department helped with the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bryan Stephany and John Parris prosecuted the case.