Pitt County Board of Commissioners votes to remove Confederate soldier statue at courthouse

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Board of Commissioners has voted for the immediate removal of a statue of a Confederate Soldier at Pitt County Courthouse.
The monument is on the corner of West 3rd and South Evans Street and was presented to the public in 1914, as an honor to the Confederate Soldiers who fought for the South in the Civil War.
It was created by W.H. Mullins Company, using bronze and granite.
However, this was not the first time the removal of the statue has been discussed.
In 2006, a group of people began requesting the statue be removed off the courthouse lawn.
On Monday, The Pitt County Board of Commissioners met to discuss the removal of the statue.
The motion was approved by a 7-2 vote.
The statue will be stored at a location until a future date.
