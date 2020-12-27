Pittsboro man dies in NC crash with possibly impaired driver, troopers say

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in a head-on crash in Alamance County on Saturday, according to highway patrol.

A Toyota Corolla was going south on N.C. 87 then went left of center and crashed head-on with a Dodge Caliber heading north on N.C. 87.

The driver of the Dodge, Mark Cercy, 36, of Pittsboro, died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

The right shoulder was closed near East Greensboro Chapel Hill Road around 4:33 a.m.

The driver of the Toyota is not being named at this time because troopers are still trying to get in touch with family members.

Charges are pending, and possible impairment is involved.

