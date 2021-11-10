Pittsboro water supply contaminated, its Public Utilities Director says

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The town of Pittsboro was notified on Monday that high levels of 1,4 Dioxane are currently present in its drinking water. 1,4 Dioxane is a carcinogen and can cause irritation to the eyes, nose and throat.

The City of Greensboro’s T.Z Osborne Waste Water Treatment Plant detected the high levels of the chemical were discharged on November 3 and notified the town of Pittsboro on Monday at approximately 12:50 p.m., Pittsboro Public Utilities Director Adam Pickett said.

It is unknown what the exact level of 1,4 Dioxane discharge is at this time.