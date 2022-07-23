WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — An accused methamphetamine dealer in North Carolina has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after federal prosecutors say investigators used a pizza delivery box with his address on it to track him down.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley says Jerrell Taylor of Kinston was sentenced on Wednesday following an investigation tying him to meth trafficking.

Court documents and evidence presented in court showed that in July 2019, Onslow County sheriff’s detectives arranged a purchase of 449 grams of meth for $6,500.

A so-called “middleman” arrived on a motorcycle carrying a pizza box which contained the meth and listed Taylor’s address on the box.