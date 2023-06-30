ANDREWS, N.C. (WSPA) — A plane carrying comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias ran off of the runway Friday afternoon at a North Carolina airport.

Iglesias’ plane was attempting to land at Western Carolina Regional Airport around 1 p.m. when it skidded off the runway.

The Gulfstream IV jet ended up in the grass around 600 feet past the end of the runway.

The comedian posted video of the scene to social media.

“Everyone is ok but shaken up,” he said in a Twitter post. “Happy to be alive.”

No injuries were reported.

Iglesias was headed to the Harrah’s Cherokee Resort in Cherokee for the next stop on his standup comedy tour.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the FAA and NTSB would be investigating the incident.