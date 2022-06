MONROE, N.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash Thursday evening in Transylvania County.

The crash happened in the area of Morgan Mill Road in Monroe, according to Transylvania County Emergency Management.

The Rosman Fire Department responded to the scene and the former chief of the Transylvania County Rescue Squad told WSPA that at least two people on board were injured and are being flown to hospitals in South Carolina.

This is a developing story.