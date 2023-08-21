CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A flight bound for Vermont was forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday after experiencing a potential mechanical issue, according to American Airlines.

Officials say American Eagle Flight 5616 left Charlotte-Douglas International Airport around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday for Burlington, Vermont, but had to return to Charlotte because of the possible issue. The flight, which is operated by PSA Airlines, normally runs between Charlotte and Burlington, V.T.

After making a safe landing about an hour after takeoff, the diverted flight taxied to a gate, and passengers will continue to Burlington on a different plane, authorities said.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans,” American Airlines said in a statement, “and [we] apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused.”