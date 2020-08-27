Plea agreement of ex-NC state Rep. David Lewis accepted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has accepted the guilty plea of a longtime North Carolina state lawmaker who acknowledged conducting a scheme to funnel campaign dollars to his ailing farm.

David Lewis was a chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee until he resigned last week.

The Harnett County Republican appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge David Cayer on Wednesday to carry out the plea he reached with federal prosecutors.

Lewis pleaded guilty to making false statements to a bank and for failing to file a 2018 federal tax return. He’ll be sentenced later, but prosecutors have said they won’t seek active prison time.