BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Beech Mountain Resort will be closed for skiing and snowboarding Friday and Saturday due to frigid temperatures and high winds.

The resort said it plans to re-open at 1 p.m. on Christmas Day.

All customers who purchased a slope ticket, childcare, Traxx or Burton Learn to Ride programs will be refunded.

Over the next 48 hours, snowmaking efforts will concentrate on Southern Star and White Lightning to get the mountain’s front side 1fully open as soon as possible. according to the resort.

Tubing, Beech Mountain Brewing Co. and Ski Beech Sports will operate on a regular schedule.

Events, including Santa and live music with Shelby Rae Moore, are on schedule.