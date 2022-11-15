ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Monday at a Family Dollar parking lot in Parkton, according to the Parkton Police Department.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Family Dollar located at 52 David Parnell St. in the Parkton area of Robeson County, PPD said.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Canyon Lee Locklear.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the PPD at 910-849-6861, the RCSO at 910-671-3100 or the NCSBI at 919-662-4500.