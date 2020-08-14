Police: 9-year-old NC boy in critical condition after shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A 9-year-old North Carolina boy is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the neck, police said Thursday.
Winston-Salem police Lt. Gregory Dorn said the boy was shot Wednesday while he was in a vehicle trying to leave a location, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. Dorn said the shooting followed an argument between two adults.
Police said after the car’s driver realized the boy was shot, they were involved in an accident while leaving the site of the argument. Dorn said investigators haven’t determined what started the argument.
Dorn said police have a suspect and an investigation is continuing.
