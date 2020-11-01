Police and protesters accounts differ on Graham arrests, pepper spray use

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — Police used pepper spray in Graham on Saturday and arrested eight demonstrators during a voting rights rally, according to a news release from the Graham Police Department.

Around 200 demonstrators gathered near the courthouse which was a source of controversy over the summer due to a Confederate monument.

The group was gathered Saturday near a polling location to hear people speak about voting rights in North Carolina during the “I Am Change Legacy March To the Polls,” which was organized by Rev. Gregory Drumwright.

Graham police said the eight demonstrators were arrested for different offenses, including resist delay and obstruct, failure to disperse and one count of assault on a law enforcement officer.

Elon News Network reports that two Elon students were arrested by Alamance County deputies at the march in downtown Graham.

Both students have been released as of 6:45 p.m. Sunday on a written promise that they will show up to court, deputies say.

During a news conference on Sunday, Graham police Lt. Daniel Sisk said that of the eight people arrested, five were not Alamance County residents and one was a member of the media.

Police said that a group of demonstrators blocked a road near a voting location for about nine minutes.

“After approximately nine minutes traffic began backing up in all directions around Courtsquare causing a traffic and safety hazard to include march organizers pulling vehicles into Courtsquare in the wrong direction,” police said in a statement.

“At this time the crowd was given the command to clear the roadway and to move to the permitted area on courthouse property or one of the two areas designated by Graham Police. When the crowd failed to disperse, after several verbal commands, officers with the Graham Police Department utilized a crowd control measure that consisted of spraying a pepper based vapor onto the ground.”

Then, police said the “assembly reached a level of conduct that led to the rally being deemed unsafe and unlawful.”

The group was given several warnings to disperse, but some people did not leave and were arrested.

After the pepper spray was used, people were allowed to speak on a stage.

During a news conference on Sunday afternoon, Drumwright said that demonstrators will march in Graham again on Tuesday around 9 a.m. ahead of the election.