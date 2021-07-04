Man arrested after randomly firing gun from truck in Boone, police say

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested after firing a gun as he drove through a western North Carolina college town, injuring one person.
The Boone Police Department said in a news release that two vehicles were struck during the incident Saturday morning and a passenger in one of those vehicles was grazed by a bullet and taken to a hospital.
The person’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. Officers arrested 24-year-old Joseph James Navarette, who faces multiple charges.
He was being held under a $1,000,000 bond and will appear in court in August.
Police offered no comment on a possible motive or whether the victims were targeted.
The chief of the Boone Police Department released a statement following the shooting:
Good Evening Boone,
Our July 4th holiday weekend got off to a rough start with multiple shots being fired in our downtown. We are so grateful that all of our citizens, visitors and officers are safe and that no one was seriously hurt. It could have been, and nearly was, much worse. The professional medical staff at Watauga Medical Center treated and released the victim. I got to give her a hug and send her home with her family. A press release was sent out with details of the incident earlier, so I really just wanted to express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who got the job done today. Cpl. Joseph Stout, Officer Jessica Fail and Officer Will Brennan successfully and quickly took the armed suspect into custody within a block of the shooting near W. King Street and Depot Street.
So many of our off-duty officers heard what was happening and put on their uniform and reported for duty without being asked. Our detectives all came in to start the investigation that will continue for quite some time as we search for answers and gather additional evidence. We were substantially assisted by the SBI with a crime scene that was spread out for about eight blocks. Of course our partners at Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Appalachian State University, Boone Fire, Watauga Medics and Watauga County Emergency Management were right there helping out.
We certainly hate that we had to close King Street and disrupt traffic and downtown businesses, but of course it was necessary. Finally, I am grateful for the support of our community. There is no place like Boone. We look forward to seeing everyone at the town of Boone fireworks display tomorrow evening at the Greenway.
Chief Andy