Man arrested after randomly firing gun from truck in Boone, police say

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested after firing a gun as he drove through a western North Carolina college town, injuring one person.

The Boone Police Department said in a news release that two vehicles were struck during the incident Saturday morning and a passenger in one of those vehicles was grazed by a bullet and taken to a hospital.

The person’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. Officers arrested 24-year-old Joseph James Navarette, who faces multiple charges.

He was being held under a $1,000,000 bond and will appear in court in August.

Police offered no comment on a possible motive or whether the victims were targeted.

The chief of the Boone Police Department released a statement following the shooting: