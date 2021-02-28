Police arrest NC man after shooting that injured 2 women in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a North Carolina man was arrested Friday in connection with an earlier shooting that left two women with injuries.

Jeffrey Nigel Carr, 26, of Moyock, was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding, three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, two counts of use of firearm in commission of a felony, and three counts of destruction of property.

The call came in reporting a shooting with injuries on Tuesday around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Atterbury Court in Virginia Beach, police said.

Officers arrived and found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a local hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Carr is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.