Police at NC coast investigate homicide after shooting victim dies

North Carolina news

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

(WNCT photo)

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern police are investigating a homicide after a man died following a shooting on the day after Thanksgiving.

Police said they initially responded to the 1000 block of Pavie Avenue in New Bern to a shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at 2:39 p.m.

The victim, Darrell Mims Jr., 25, of New Bern, was shot multiple times, police said in later a news release.

He was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center, where he later died, according to authorities.

Police did not say if the shooting took place inside a home or outside.

The New Bern Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 252-633-2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories