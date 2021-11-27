Police at NC coast investigate homicide after shooting victim dies

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern police are investigating a homicide after a man died following a shooting on the day after Thanksgiving.

Police said they initially responded to the 1000 block of Pavie Avenue in New Bern to a shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at 2:39 p.m.

The victim, Darrell Mims Jr., 25, of New Bern, was shot multiple times, police said in later a news release.

He was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center, where he later died, according to authorities.

Police did not say if the shooting took place inside a home or outside.

The New Bern Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 252-633-2020.