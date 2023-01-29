SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a town at the North Carolina coast are looking for a man who they say is wanted in a financial fraud case.

The Shallotte Police Department in Brunswick County said the man in bank surveillance photos is wanted in the fraud case that spans “several local banks.”

Police posted nine photos of the man on Friday. The photos are from when the man was in the Truist bank on the mainland from Holden Beach and in a Truist bank in Shallotte, according to image data.

Courtesy: Shallotte Police Department

Courtesy: Shallotte Police Department

Courtesy: Shallotte Police Department

Courtesy: Shallotte Police Department

Courtesy: Shallotte Police Department

Courtesy: Shallotte Police Department

The images show the man interacting with a teller and are all from Dec. 14.

Shallotte police said anyone who knows the man in the photos should call officers at 910-754-6008.