Police: Baby in Robeson County shot with ‘high-powered weapon’

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) – A 1-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after being shot with a high-powered weapon, according to police in Red Springs.

A woman was also hit in the face by shattered glass, and another person was shot in the “upper body.” Police in Red Springs say it happened around 11:30 Wednesday night. Police tell News13 that the suspects shot into a stopped car at a red light at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Main Street.

According to police, a “dark-colored vehicle drove up on the driver’s side and began firing a high-powered weapon into the victim’s yellow 2001 Mustang.” Three people were hurt. A 1-year old baby in the back seat was shot and airlifted to an “undisclosed medical facility.” The driver was shot in the upper body, and a woman in the car was, “struck in the facial area from shattered glass.”

Police in Red Springs say they are following up on leads and have help from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Red Springs Police Department or 911.

Here is a news release shared with News13:

On Wednesday night about 11:30pm, a family of 3 was stopped at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Main Street waiting for the traffic light to turn green. That’s when a dark colored vehicle drove up on the driver’s side and began firing a high powered weapon into the victim’s yellow 2001 Mustang. The victim’s vehicle was struck several times shattering the glass and penetrating the vehicle. A 27 year old driver was shot in the upper body and transported to a local hospital. Also struck was a 1year old child who was seated in the left rear seat. The Child was airlifted to an undisclosed medical facility. A 3rd female victim was struck in the facial area from shattered glass. Detectives are currently following up on leads and was assisted at the scene by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol said Interim Chief Kimothy Monroe. Anyone with information about this crime, please contact Detective Hausler at the Red Springs police department or call 911. Red Springs Police Department

