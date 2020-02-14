Police: Convicted felon arrested for concealing weapon, kicking NC officer in chest multiple times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte police have arrested a 25-year-old convicted felon on multiple charges, including concealing a weapon and assaulting a police officer, after a recent traffic stop for speeding.

On Feb. 11 around 3 a.m., police say a uniformed CMPD officer was actively patrolling the Druid Hills Neighborhood in a marked patrol vehicle when he saw three vehicles parked side-by-side.

After seeing the officer, all vehicles quickly drove away. One of the vehicles, a white sedan, was seen driving above the speed limit and the officer conducted a traffic stop on North Graham Street.

The driver of the vehicle identified himself as 25-year-old Jean Trevor Caldwell-Thompson.

While speaking with Caldwell-Thompson, officers say they saw illegal drugs inside his vehicle and requested that he get out of the vehicle. After initially refusing, Caldwell-Thompson got out of the vehicle.

As the investigation continued, police say officers were able to determine that Caldwell-Thompson was concealing a weapon. Police say Caldwell-Thompson became uncooperative and would not comply with instructions so that a search could be safely completed.

After he was placed in handcuffs, police say he continued to passively resist but officers were able to safely recover the previously concealed gun.

After additional contraband was discovered, police say Caldwell-Thompson continued to refuse instructions and kicked a CMPD officer several times in the chest.

Nearby officers responded to assist and Caldwell-Thompson was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle without any injury to himself or officers involved.

Caldwell-Thompson, who is a convicted felon, also has a prior conviction for carrying a concealed weapon.

He was charged with maintaining a vehicle for the sale of narcotics, possession of cocaine with the intent to sell/deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, felony carrying a concealed weapon, assault on a government official and resist public officer.

As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD Public Affairs Office. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit their website.

