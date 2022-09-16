ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 65-year-old man in Elizabeth City was arrested after police say he went inside a Walmart armed with a BB gun and harassed employees and bystanders Thursday afternoon.

According to Elizabeth City Police, officers responded to Walmart on Tanglewood Parkway around 4:25 p.m. Thursday regarding a call for a man walking around with a rifle while making threats toward employees and bystanders.

When they got to the scene, officers were able to get the rifle from the suspect without incident. Upon further inspection, police discovered that the weapon was actually a BB gun.

Kenneth J. Johnson was arrested and charged with going armed to the terror of the public. He is currently being held at the Albemarle District Jail on a $500 secured bond.