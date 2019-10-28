Police ID innocent man killed in NC chase following Walmart armed robbery

The crash scene after the deadly chase Sunday in Wilmington. Photo from New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Sean Alan Evans, 51, has been named as the person hit and killed in Sunday evening’s fatal police chase in Wilmington.

He was riding in his Jeep when he was hit by another driver, Timothy Willoughby, and his passenger Amy Miles, as they were fleeing arrest from after robbing the Wal-Mart in Porters Neck earlier in the day, police said. Evans was thrown from his vehicle and died on the scene.

Timothy Willoughby Jr was arrested after fleeing from police (Source: NHCSO)

Linda Thompson with the WPD said in a press release, “Police have charged 40-year-old Timothy Willoughby Jr. with felony murder, felony speed to elude, exceeding posted speed, DWI, red light violation, misdemeanor breaking and entering, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thirty-eight-year-old, Amy Miles, the passenger with Willoughby, has been admitted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and will be charged with aiding and abet DWI and possess of paraphernalia.”

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Wal-Mart in the Porters Neck area shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Subsequently, reports came in of a vehicle driving erratically on Oleander Drive. Once authorities caught up to the vehicle, the suspect rammed one deputy cruiser and proceeded down Wrightsville Avenue. The chase continued until the vehicle collided with a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of Wrightsville and Country Club Drive.

