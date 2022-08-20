WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the man who was struck and killed Friday on U.S. 421 in Winston-Salem.

According to police, Dylan Shane Chavis was crossing the southbound lanes of U.S. 421 near Linville Road around 1 a.m. when he was hit by a passing vehicle and killed.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative with the police investigation. Officers used “investigative measures” to identify Chavis and notify his next of kin.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 421 were closed for around four hours early Friday as police investigated.

This is the 13th motor vehicle fatality of 2022 compared to 19 at the same time in 2021.