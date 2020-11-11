Police ID teen victim killed in shooting on NC church property, say ’60-70 shell casings’ found

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have released the identity of the victim killed in a shooting outside a church Sunday and also released new details about the case.

At 3:29 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting outside of Living Water Baptist Church on the 1300-block of Brentwood Street.

When officers arrived, they saw multiple vehicles speeding away from the scene. Witnesses said shots were fired from the vehicles toward people in the crowd outside the church, as well as from some people in the crowd back at the vehicles.

At the scene, officers found Frederick Cox Jr., 18, of High Point, dead.

Police also found a few other victims suffering from minor injuries.

Officers located around 60-70 shell casings from weapons of various calibers at the scene.

Living Water Baptist Church was holding a funeral service outdoors when the shooters opened fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

