Police in North Carolina find abandoned puppy zipped up in sleeping bag

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An abandoned puppy is now safe thanks to an Asheville police officer.

On Monday morning, an Asheville officer found the 8-week-old puppy zipped up in a sleeping bag.

Asheville police said the puppy had been stuck in the sleeping bag all night inside a public library.

The puppy is now in the care of Animal Services, where his vitals will be monitored.

“What a little trooper!” Asheville police wrote on Facebook.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now



