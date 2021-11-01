Police: Infant critically injured, couple dead after domestic-related shooting at NC home

LENOIR, N.C. (WJZY) – An infant is listed in critical condition at the hospital and a couple died from their injuries following a domestic-related shooting at a home in Lenoir, police said.

The triple shooting occurred around noon Monday at a home in the 500 block of NW Willow Street, police said.

LPD said as officers arrived at the scene, they found two adults and an infant injured from gunshot wounds. The three family members were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon, police said. The two adults, identified as Anthony Maurice Stevenson, 24, and Shantel Leighann Harper, 21, died from their injuries at Caldwell UNC Healthcare Monday afternoon, police said.

The infant was airlifted to CMC Main and is listed in critical condition at this time, police said.

Lenoir Police said this shooting was prompted following a reported domestic disturbance. Detectives are not looking for any other suspects believed to be involved in this incident.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2104.