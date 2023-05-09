LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are investigating after a shootout that happened Monday near where children were playing baseball, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

According to Lumberton Police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the area of North Rowland Avenue between 30th and 31st streets, less than a block away from a child baseball game.

Officers arrived on scene to find two abandoned vehicles that were hit by bullets.

One car was a blue Chevrolet Malibu located on North Rowland Avenue and the other car was a dark gray 2013 Cadillac ATS located on West 31st St., according to police.

Investigators determined people in the cars were shooting at each other as they were driving through the neighborhood, according to police. Witnesses then reported multiple individuals running through the neighborhood carrying firearms and shooting, according to police.

Police released photos of the suspects.

Police don’t know how many people were in the cars, but believe those running through the neighborhood were the same people that were in the cars.

“This was a senseless act of violence committed by individuals who have no concern for others, that endangered the lives of everyone in this area,” the Lumberton Police Department said in a news release.

Anyone with information or anyone who finds damage to their property is asked to call 910-671-3845.