Police investigating after NC woman’s body found at beach access

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway in Atlantic Beach after officers found the body of woman Friday morning.

Chief Jeff Harvey says the 26-year-old woman was from Winterville. The family has been contacted, but her identity is not being released at this time.

Officers found her on a bench near the Greenville Avenue beach access around 7:30 in the morning. Her body was then taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Officers don’t suspect foul play at this time. They’re waiting on results from the autopsy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories