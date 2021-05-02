Police investigating after NC woman’s body found at beach access

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway in Atlantic Beach after officers found the body of woman Friday morning.

Chief Jeff Harvey says the 26-year-old woman was from Winterville. The family has been contacted, but her identity is not being released at this time.

Officers found her on a bench near the Greenville Avenue beach access around 7:30 in the morning. Her body was then taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Officers don’t suspect foul play at this time. They’re waiting on results from the autopsy.