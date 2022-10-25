GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were found dead Monday afternoon after a double homicide/suicide inside a vehicle in Gaston County, according to Gaston County Police.

The driver was identified as Darlene Hardin, the front seat passenger as Benjamin Simmons, and the backseat passenger as David Bright.

Bright was identified as the suspect in the double homicide; he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Emergency officials were called to the scene around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the intersection of Robinson-Clemmer Road and Briarwood Drive. Three people were found deceased from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, Police Chief Joe Ramey said.

The vehicle was discovered “on” and “running” when law enforcement and EMS arrived at the scene, Gaston County Police said.

“There is no threat to the community that we are aware of at this moment,” Chief Ramey said.

Police described the deadly shooting as “highly unusual.”

Gaston County Police is handling the homicide investigation.

