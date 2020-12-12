GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A package was delivered and then it disappeared.

A Greensboro woman captured who the thief was on camera and now she is trying to figure out why he was after her stuff.

The crime happened one week ago in the middle of the afternoon.

Police reports show the porch pirate also picked up packages delivered to nearby homes.

Video from Dec. 4 shows the suspect casually walk down the driveaway of a home on Shallowford Drive in Greensboro, cross the street and stroll up to Sasha Smith’s front door.

“I started getting notifications while upstairs doing work and helping my son doing his schoolwork,” she said.

She didn’t think much of the alerts lighting up her phone.

With so many people ordering online these days, especially with the holidays around the corner, she figured it was just another delivery.

“Most the time we were taught that most of the crimes and bad things happen to be people at night or in the dark of night where it’s sneaky. That’s absolutely not true, it was 2-2:30 in the afternoon, it was a beautiful day, the sun was out, both of my vehicles were in the driveway,” she said.

Despite that, when reviewing her camera footage, she saw a man walking off with not one but three of her boxes.

“From my understanding, he has taken from six other people in this community,” she said.

One of them was Smith’s neighbor. It happened the same day and one hour earlier.

“Taking packages is pretty low any time of the year, but you know a lot of people got hit pretty hard with the challenges in COVID,” she said.

WGHP checked with police a short time ago and they are still working to identify the man behind the crime. They said he has been committing crimes like this since August in the same area.

If you know who he is or see him in your neighborhood, call police immediately.