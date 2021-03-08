Police investigating shooting at Charlotte Walmart on Monday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – An investigation is underway after a shooting that took place at a Walmart in south Charlotte on Monday night, police said.

Reports of shots fired came in around 7:23 p.m. When police arrived, evidence of a shooting was found inside the store.

There was no evidence that anybody was injured and the building was completely cleared out of everyone inside.

At this time, no victims have been located and officers and detectives are continuing to try and identify a suspect.

Witnesses or anyone with knowledge of this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 with any information.

More details will be provided when available.