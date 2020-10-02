Police investigating social media rumors of serial rapist near UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department announced that investigators are looking into rumors on social media of a serial rapist operating near UNCW.

As of Thursday afternoon, no victims have come forward and no reports have been filed, according to a spokeswoman for the police department.

“Any victims, and anyone else who may have relevant information, are encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 to speak with a detective,” the spokeswoman said.

Chief David Donaldson of UNCW’s on-campus police department said: “There have been no reports of rape/sexual assault related to the “serial rapist.” Multiple people have shared the social media posts with us, and all of that information has been given to the Wilmington Police Department.”

A social media post that was shared with WECT earlier this week states “Wilmington ladies, watch out and stay safe” and includes a screen grab that shows two other posts.

In one of those posts, a user said the alleged rapist was in the UNCW area and they’re “hearing more and more stories of victims every day. It happened this weekend.” The second post in the screen grab provided a description of the supposed suspect who, according to the post, is a drug dealer and lives at the Redpoint Apartment Complex off South Kerr Avenue.

The author of the first post later adds a mugshot of the alleged perpetrator in the comments section.

A spokeswoman for Redpoint Apartments stated that they were aware of the “false rumors” circulating online of an alleged serial rapist supposedly living at or committing crimes at the apartment complex.

“The person identified in some social media posts has never lived at Redpoint Wilmington,” stated General Manager Ashley Tuttle in a notice to residents addressing the rumors. “No such incidents have been reported to us as having occurred in our community, nor are Wilmington Police aware of any such incidents.

“We have been working closely with Wilmington Police to investigate these claims, which are very concerning.”

Redpoint Wilmington’s complete statement is below:

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: