Police looking for Wilmington women missing for 2 weeks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Wilmington police are searching for two women who have been missing for two weeks.

Stephanie Mayorga, 27, and Paige Escalera, 25, were last seen April 15. They were last seen in the area of Kerr Avenue and Randall Parkway, WPD said.

They may be in a dark grey Dodge Dart with South Carolina tags.

Escalera has tattoos on both arms, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington police at 910-343-3609.

Stephanie Mayorga. (Courtesy of WPD)

Paige Escalera. (Courtesy of WPD)

Dodge Dart. (Courtesy of WPD)

