Police: Man charged with ‘weapons of mass destruction’ after ‘suspicious item’ removed from NC apartment

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – A man has been charged with having “weapons of mass destruction” after authorities said they removed a suspicious item from a Huntersville apartment.

Officers with the Huntersville Police Department were called to the 8400 block of Streamview Drive on Saturday to assist a victim in retrieving items from their home due to a domestic disturbance that occurred on Thanksgiving night.

While at the scene, officers said they observed an unusual device and evacuated the area. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Bomb Squad arrived and safely removed the item on Saturday.

Neighbors said officers knocked on their doors Saturday afternoon and told them to evacuate for more than four hours.

“I was looking over the baluster and police officers were all walking up the stairs and said ‘Move.’ I said, ‘Oh, OK,'” said Cassandra Killion, a neighbor at the apartment complex.

Justin Lloyd Coleman.

On Sunday, with the assistance of the US Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, Justin Lloyd Coleman, 38, was arrested in Winston-Salem and charged with two counts of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of a firearm by a felon.

Neighbors said that there have been prior incidents at the apartment before and they had suspicions about what was inside.

“Domestic disputes are the most dangerous,” Killion said. “So, as the police were going up, I told them he was armed and what he was armed with.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is continuing to assist the Huntersville Police Department with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Sean Freeston of HPD at 704-464-5400 or the North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

Coleman is scheduled to appear in Mecklenburg County Court at 1 p.m. Tuesday.