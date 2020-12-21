ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WJZY) – Police in Stanley County are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man who they said shot another man in the head, seriously injuring him.

The shooting occurred at 5:14 p.m. Sunday at S Morrow Avenue and E. Main Street in Albemarle.

As officers got to the scene, they found a man sitting in a vehicle at a stop sign on S. Morrow Avenue who had been shot in the head. The man was rushed to Atrium Health – Stanly where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Detectives were able to issue warrants for the arrest of Bryan S. Thomas, 38, for attempted first-degree murder. Thomas is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information about this shooting or the whereabouts of Thomas, you’re asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500.