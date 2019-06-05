Police: Man kicked out of NC strip club fired shots at employees, crashed car

WBTV Uptown Cabaret (WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was kicked out of a club in uptown Charlotte before firing shots at the employees.

According to police, the suspect got into a fight with the security staff of Uptown Cabaret and then got into his car. He hit another car in the parking lot and then fired shots at the employees as he was driving off. Police say no one was injured and they have not located any cars or buildings that were hit with bullets.

The suspect called 911 a short time later and said he crashed his car nearby. Police say he was found on Tryon Street lying in some grass at the edge of a parking lot. Officials say the car he was driving was not located and they are currently searching the area.

The suspect has non-life threatening injuries and was transported by Medic to the hospital.

He will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon after arriving at the Magistrate’s Office.

