Police: Man threatens to stab NC bus driver, gets arrested

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A man has been arrested after police said he threatened to stab a bus driver in Grifton.

On Wednesday, the Grifton Police Department responded to a report of a road rage incident involving a Pitt County school bus at the intersection of Hanrahan Road and Highway 11 in Grifton.

The driver of the school bus reported that a man tried to board the school bus and began yelling racial slurs and accusing the driver of pulling out in front of him.

The bus driver confronted the man and ordered him off the bus.

The man displayed a knife and threatened to stab the bus driver.

The suspect left in a red pickup truck.

Police were able to identify the man as Jeffrey Duane Garris.

Garris was arrested and charged with assault on a school employee, possession of weapon on school property, communicating threats, trespass on a school bus, going armed to the terror, and ethnic intimidation.

“As a father of two young children, my heart goes out to the students and bus driver involved in this incident. This behavior is not representative of our community and is inconsistent with the values of the Town of Grifton. I would like to reassure the citizens and parents in the Town of Grifton that this type of conduct directed towards children or anyone else will not be tolerated. The Grifton Police Department, Pitt County School System and the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office will continue to investigate and prosecute such behavior to the fullest extent possible.” Chief of Police Brian A. Silva

Garris arrested received a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 13 in Farmville.

