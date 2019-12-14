Police: Man wearing blonde wig, high heels, on the run after robbing NC bank

(Courtesy of the Huntersville Police Department via WBTV)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A suspect is on-the-loose in Huntersville after robbing a local bank and taking off from the scene.

The Huntersville Police Department is reporting that the suspect robbed a BB&T Bank off of Northcross Drive at around 5:00 p.m.

No injuries were reported during the robbery and police stated that a weapon was not used.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a blonde wig, a multi-colored shirt, and high heels.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 704-464-5400.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.